USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.08 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $260.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.84.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

