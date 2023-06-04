USS Investment Management Ltd Has $14.60 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 5.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,970. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

