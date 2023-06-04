USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,664 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

