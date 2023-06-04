Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.05. 1,719,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

