Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 588.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $75.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

