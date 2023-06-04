Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Tcwp LLC’s Largest Position

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,154,000 after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.26. 7,368,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.44. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

