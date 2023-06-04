Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.