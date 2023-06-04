Velas Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and $975,607.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,458,368,928 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,368,926 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

