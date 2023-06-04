Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $34.58. 61,527,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.