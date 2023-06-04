Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,485. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

