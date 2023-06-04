Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after buying an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

