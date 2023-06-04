Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,451,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 883,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,259.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 930,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 862,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VNO opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

