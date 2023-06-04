VRES (VRS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.95

VRES (VRS) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. VRES has a market cap of $63.72 million and $40.95 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03069677 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

