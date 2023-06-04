Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $6,048,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.73. 1,029,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,086. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average is $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

