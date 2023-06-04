Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,671 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

