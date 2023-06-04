Wanchain Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.14 million and $575,334.45 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,622,093 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

