Wanchain Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.32 million and approximately $615,480.26 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,622,093 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.