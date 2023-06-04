Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 598.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 713,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.