Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Waterdrop Trading Down 6.4 %

Waterdrop stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 746,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,309. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

