Wealth Alliance Buys 17,322 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 53,717,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,694,516. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

