Wealth Alliance Buys 1,773 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 3,240,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.01.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.