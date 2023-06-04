Wealth Alliance Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 543,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,977. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

