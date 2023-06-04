Wealth Alliance Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 3,634,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

