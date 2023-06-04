Wealth Alliance Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Alliance owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

