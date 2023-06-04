Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

PG stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 6,124,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

