Wealth Alliance Invests $2.10 Million in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,274. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

