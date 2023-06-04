Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. 14,350,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,607,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

