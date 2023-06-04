Wealth Alliance Sells 111 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,991. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

