Wealth Alliance Takes $1.54 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.90. 45,212 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $822.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

