Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $495,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

