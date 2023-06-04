Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $643.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $643,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,083,000 after acquiring an additional 57,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

