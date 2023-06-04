Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 364,483 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,483 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of TotalEnergies worth $446,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

