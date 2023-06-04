Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 69,351 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $602,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.