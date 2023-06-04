Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $874,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

