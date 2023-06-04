Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 124,659 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.14% of Waste Management worth $727,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $164.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

