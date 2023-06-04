WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

