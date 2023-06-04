WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
