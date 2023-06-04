World Mobile Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $703,180.41 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 12% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $62.63 million and $703,180.41 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,196,655 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

