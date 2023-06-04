World Mobile Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $489,585.55 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $63.34 million and approximately $489,585.55 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,196,655 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

