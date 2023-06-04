Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Up 6% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and approximately $1.90 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08137229 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,403,014.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

