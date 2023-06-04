Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 94,124 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Xerox by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 151,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xerox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 387,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 82,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

