ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $417,014.86 and $23.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00118456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

