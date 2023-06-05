10,352 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $101.08. 155,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

