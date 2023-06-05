10,783 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.22. 13,946,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
