108,346 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,573,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV traded up $4.98 on Monday, hitting $476.00. 305,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,156. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.56 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

