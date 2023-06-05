10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) versus Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Head to Head Contrast

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Arcadia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $9.96 million 0.42 -$15.38 million ($28.77) -0.17

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.19%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Arcadia Biosciences -245.87% -63.53% -44.08%

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

