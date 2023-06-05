1,123,728 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,123,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,229,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.22. 8,814,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,288,139. The company has a market cap of $705.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

