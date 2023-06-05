151,500 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 151,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.18. 298,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,113. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

