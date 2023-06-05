1,562,000 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,381,000. APi Group accounts for 1.8% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in APi Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in APi Group by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 593,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in APi Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 170,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,262. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.