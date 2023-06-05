17,221,347 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,221,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,674,000. Brookfield makes up 2.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.07% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BN traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $31.30. 728,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

