1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 48,837 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. 17,070,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501,750. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

